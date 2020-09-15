1/
Rhonda Davidson
Rhonda Davidson

Harrison - Rhonda Davidson, age 74, passed away on September 13, 2020, in the comfort of her own home. She married Lewis Davidson of Harrison, Ohio on August 26, 1967, and he survives. Rhonda is also survived by her daughters, Rachel (Dwayne) McPherson, Leah Callahan, grandchildren; Alexander Houglin and Alison McPherson. She worked at Deaconess Hospital for 40 years, retiring in 2013. Rhonda was preceded in death by her grandparents; George and Grace Pinkston. Per Rhonda's wishes services will be private. Memorial donations can be directed to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org/. Online condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
