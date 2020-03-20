|
|
Richard A. Bodner
Ludlow - Richard Bodner, 93, of Ludlow, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Survivors include his sons; Kenneth (Carolyn) Bodner of Erlanger, Richard (Patricia) Bodner of Loveland and Donald (Peggy) Bodner of Villa Hills. To protect the wellness of family and friends, services will be held after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020