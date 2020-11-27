Richard A. Bonapfel
Forest Park - UNITED STATES ARMY RETIRED. Age 74. Loving son of the late Charles W. and Virginia (nee Mangrum) Bonapfel. Beloved husband of Sheila (nee Johnston) Bonapfel. Devoted father of Sheri Bowling, Richie Bonapfel, and the late Elizabeth Bonapfel. Grandfather of 7. Great grandfather of 3. Dear brother of William (Carol) Bonapfel, and the late Beverly Martin and Charles W. Bonapfel, Jr. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Richard passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10am until time of service at 11am. Burial with military honors will be held in Crown Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.