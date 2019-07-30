Services
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Jung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Jung


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Richard A. Jung Obituary
Richard A. Jung

Cincinnati - Richard A. Jung, born May 9, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away July 23, 2019. Former husband of Joanne Howard (nee Issenman), beloved father of Matt (Tina) Jung, Jeff (Diane Verna) Jung, and the late Andrew R. Jung, cherished grandfather of Andrew, and son of Conrad and Catherine Jung. The family will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, Ohio 45040) on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM with a memorial service to follow beginning at 7:00 PM. Donations may be made to the . Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now