Richard A. Jung
Cincinnati - Richard A. Jung, born May 9, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away July 23, 2019. Former husband of Joanne Howard (nee Issenman), beloved father of Matt (Tina) Jung, Jeff (Diane Verna) Jung, and the late Andrew R. Jung, cherished grandfather of Andrew, and son of Conrad and Catherine Jung. The family will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, Ohio 45040) on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM with a memorial service to follow beginning at 7:00 PM. Donations may be made to the . Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 30, 2019