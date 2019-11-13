Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
814 Hawthorne Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
Entombment
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Mausoleum-W 8th and Seton
3819 W 8th Street
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Richard A. Strack, Beloved husband of the late Dorothy A. Strack (Nee Bross). Loving father of Timothy (Kathleen), Thomas (Suzan), Anthony (Joelle), Stephen (Pamela) Strack, Julie (Warren) Owens and Richard L. (Stephanie) Strack. Devoted grandfather of Sarah, Alex, Rebecca, Matthew, Richard Austin (Wendi), Brittani (Willie) Helton, Abigail, Andrew Strack, Harrison, Lincoln, Amelia Owens, Troey, Dorothy C. Strack, and great grandfather of Bentley, Sutter and Ford Helton. Dear brother of the late Eugene, Ronald Strack, Rosemarie (Clarence) Raab and Janet McRae. Brother in law of Betty, Helen Strack and Dennis McRae. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 86 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on FRIDAY from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on SATURDAY at Holy Family Church, 3006 W. 8th St., at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or to Elder High School Annual Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, 45205. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
