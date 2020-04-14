|
|
Richard Allen Marksberry
Cincinnati - Richard Allen Marksberry, beloved husband of Patricia (nee Nester) Marksberry. Devoted father of Michelle S. (Daniel) Rinck of Milan, IN, Marc A. Marksberry of Dayton, OH, Eric E. (Deborah) Marksberry of Santa Clarita, CA and Chad R. Marksberry of Owensville, OH. Loving grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Betty DeWeese of Cincinnati and the late Babe Ryan, Ann Kroeger and Jack Marksberry. Sunday, April 12, 2020 after a brief illness, age 86. Private services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Family Food Pantry, 3006 W. 8th St, Cinti, OH 45205. Ralph Meyer & Funeral Home (www.rmdfuneralhome.com) serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020