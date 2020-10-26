Richard B. Merriman
Richard B. Merriman, 92, went to be with his Lord on October 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Glenys; his son, Douglas Merriman (Stacie); his daughter, Kathleen Kigar; his stepson, Keith Hayes (Margaret); and stepdaughter, Valerie Sposato (James). He was a man respected by all who knew him and will be so greatly missed by family and friends. He was a beloved grandfather to Tucker and Ellen Merriman, Kyle Kigar, Sean and Holland Hayes, and Nathan Goldman. A seventh grandchild, Nathan Merriman, preceded him in death.
Due to Covid concerns, a virtual memorial is scheduled at 11 AM on Thursday at Sycamore Presbyterian Church. The family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to the Church. Condolences and full obituary at www.springgrove.org
.