Richard "Dick" Brown
1947 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Brown

Beloved husband of 42 years to Sharon, dear brother of Marcelette Elick, brother-in-law to Marilyn Kleine and Elaine Dawson, Uncle to David, Alan Elick, Lee Ann Cropsey, and "Great Uncle" to their children.

Dick enjoyed a long 35-year career at Cincinnati State where he wore many hats until he retired in 2003 as Assistant Dean of Business Technologies with the honor of Professor Emeritus. Dick enjoyed traveling worldwide, especially loved cruises, going to Las Vegas, and golf, golf, and more golf.

Born in 1947 in Lancaster, OH, Dick passed away November 11, 2020 at the age of 73. A private service will be held to honor his life.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
