Richard Bye "Dick" Robinson
Cincinnati - Richard Bye "Dick" Robinson died peacefully in his home at the Ocean Reef Club on Monday, April 22. He was 91 years old.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 10, 1927, Dick was predeceased by his parents Harry and Grace Robinson and his brother Harry ( Isabel) Robinson. He was a graduate of the Hill School in 1945, served in the US Army from 1945-46 and graduated from Princeton University in 1950.
Dick was chairman of Technical Equipment Sales Company in Cincinnati. He was active in his community, serving on the Boards of the Cincinnati Nature Center, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati, Stepping Stones Center and the Commonwealth Club. He was a longtime member of the Camargo Club, Ocean Reef Club and Card Sound Golf Club.
Dick was a true gentleman who loved his family above all else. He was a loving husband for 45 years to Barbara G Robinson and after her death to MaryLou R Robinson who preceded him in death. He was devoted to and survived by his children Pam (Tom) Terp, Patsy (Carl Mendel) Robinson, Bye (Jay) Watson, grandchildren Taylor (Sally) Mefford, Grace (Winborne) Boyles, Sarah Mendel , David Mendel, and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 2 stepchildren and 3 step grandchildren.
There will be a private family graveside service on Saturday, May 4th. Friends and family are invited to a reception to celebrate his life at The Camargo Club from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on May 4.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stepping Stones Center, 5650 Given Rd., Cincinnati OH 45243.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019