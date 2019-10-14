|
Richard C. Meagher
Cincinnati and formerly of Watertown, NY - Beloved husband of the late Jeanne A. Meagher (nee LaFave) for 61 years. Devoted father of Steve (Beva) Meagher, Karen Ann (Douglas) Ferguson and the late Joseph Meagher. Cherished grandfather of Steven (Rachel) Meagher and Nicole (Jon) Byers. Loving great-grandfather of Stella, Quinn and Lila Byers. Dear brother of Janice Straus. Richard passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Services will be held in Watertown, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019