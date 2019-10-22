|
|
Richard Coleman Roden
Richard Coleman Roden, 63 was one of a kind, larger than life. Curious and enthusiastic about life, he brought sunshine into any room he entered. A salesman at trade, Rick was an artist at heart. He opened his heart to everyone, was generous and kind, and no one was a stranger. He lived a thousand lives, and everything was an adventure with Rick. More than anything, Rick loved spending time with his family. He loved driving his Porsche, collecting cowboy boots, designing his world, sitting by the bonfire (burning chairs!), listening to music, and playing spoons with his children. Born May 12, 1956 in Ludlow, KY, Rick went to Heaven October 15, 2019. He is the beloved son of Jaqueline and Richard P. Roden, loving brother of Marc (Joannie) Roden, Mike (Barbara) Roden, and Jamie (Joseph M.) Cella, joyful husband of Janet E. Pecquet Roden, devoted father of Cara (Jeff) Ball, Kelli (Matt) Goedde, and R. Dean (Lori) Roden, cherished stepfather of Michael J. (Alison) Pecquet, Christopher D. Pecquet, John E. Pecquet, and Levi T. Bedall. Preceded in death by stepson John E. Pecquet. Fun-loving grandfather of Brandi Gibson, Jake and Alison Ball, Austin and Grace Goedde, and Elise and Connor Dean Roden, great-grandfather of Waylon Gibson. Visitation from 11:00am until hour of service Friday, October 25th at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Interment Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Celebration of Life to follow at Pride Park Community Center, 5614 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY 41015 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rick's name to Tri County Center, Inc., 20 & 2051 East Kemper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45241. On-line condolence, if desired, may be directed to www.allisonrose.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019