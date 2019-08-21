|
Richard D. Koch
Cincinnati - Richard D. Koch, 73 of Cincinnati, OH passed away August 18, 2019 at Christ Hospital. Rick is survived by his loving wife Dona L. Koch, daughters Melissa (Brian) Klei, Renee Koch and Beth (Eric Johnson) Koch, 4 grand-daughters Emily, Allyson, Lauren and Elise, brother Stephen (Christine) Koch, sister Carolyn (Robert) Hayes, brother-in-law Dale (Sharon) Blanton, 3 nieces and 2 nephews. A catered visitation will be held Saturday, August 24 from 11am until time of service at 2pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019