Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Koch

Add a Memory
Richard D. Koch Obituary
Richard D. Koch

Cincinnati - Richard D. Koch, 73 of Cincinnati, OH passed away August 18, 2019 at Christ Hospital. Rick is survived by his loving wife Dona L. Koch, daughters Melissa (Brian) Klei, Renee Koch and Beth (Eric Johnson) Koch, 4 grand-daughters Emily, Allyson, Lauren and Elise, brother Stephen (Christine) Koch, sister Carolyn (Robert) Hayes, brother-in-law Dale (Sharon) Blanton, 3 nieces and 2 nephews. A catered visitation will be held Saturday, August 24 from 11am until time of service at 2pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now