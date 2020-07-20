Richard D. ReardonGreen Twp - Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Audrey (nee Waechter) Reardon. Loving father of Carol (late Rick) Young and Betty (James) Volker. Devoted grandfather of Richard Volker, Rob (Lisa) Volker and Angie (Ryan) Clemens and Jamie (Randy) York. Cherished great grandfather of William and Alex Volker, Drew and Avery Clemens, and Savanna York. He was a member of the Cheviot Fire Association and Catholic order of Foresters #1572. Passed away on July 18th at the age of 93. Family will receive friends (TONIGHT) Tuesday, July 21st from 5pm-7pm at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave Cincinnati, OH 45211. Funeral Mass on Wedneday, July 22nd at 10:30am at St. Jude Church, Bridgetown. Internment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Orphanage 5400 Edalbert Drive Cincinnati, OH 45239.