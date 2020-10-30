1/1
Richard E. "Dick" Chriest
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. "Dick" Chriest

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Betty (nee Gagan). Brother of the late Jim Chriest. Son of the late Elmer and Ellemae Chriest. Dick served in the Korean War as part of the Inchon and Chosin Invasion, was a Scottish Rite Mason, longtime member at Clovernook Country Club and Pvt. Charles R. Gailey VFW 7340. Passed away on Wednesday Oct 28, 2020 at age 90. Private Family service. Donations to Gailey Post or Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved