Richard E. Lanter
was born a twin of the late Thomas and Dorothy Reiring Lanter on April 12th, 1944 and died March 26th 2020. He was 76 years old. His ten year battle with bone cancer is over. His twin Raymond Edward Lanter was killed in action serving his country in Vietnam in 1968, he was only 24 years old. Rich is survived by his wife Donna, sons Rich Lanter (Kristen), Ray Lanter (Sheila) & Ron Lanter. His brothers Tom (Ida), Bob (Donna), his late sisters Mary Bemerer and Marlene Thesing, his nieces and nephews and his, ever present and best friend, Duke his dog. We Love you Dad! A graveside service with Military Honors will be Friday at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery 810 Neeb Rd. Delhi, 10am. We will gather together in the parking lot behind church @ 9:45 am and Father will meet us at OLV's cemetery. At this time during the virus outbreak remember to maintain a safe distance and wash your hands. Please have Masses read for Rich. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020