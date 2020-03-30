Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Lady of Victory Cemetery
810 Neeb Rd.
Delhi, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lanter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Lanter


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Lanter Obituary
Richard E. Lanter

was born a twin of the late Thomas and Dorothy Reiring Lanter on April 12th, 1944 and died March 26th 2020. He was 76 years old. His ten year battle with bone cancer is over. His twin Raymond Edward Lanter was killed in action serving his country in Vietnam in 1968, he was only 24 years old. Rich is survived by his wife Donna, sons Rich Lanter (Kristen), Ray Lanter (Sheila) & Ron Lanter. His brothers Tom (Ida), Bob (Donna), his late sisters Mary Bemerer and Marlene Thesing, his nieces and nephews and his, ever present and best friend, Duke his dog. We Love you Dad! A graveside service with Military Honors will be Friday at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery 810 Neeb Rd. Delhi, 10am. We will gather together in the parking lot behind church @ 9:45 am and Father will meet us at OLV's cemetery. At this time during the virus outbreak remember to maintain a safe distance and wash your hands. Please have Masses read for Rich. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now