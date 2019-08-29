Resources
Richard Edward "Dick" Ries


1948 - 2019
Richard Edward "Dick" Ries Obituary
Richard "Dick" Edward Ries

Lakeside Park - Richard "Dick" Edward Ries, 71, of Lakeside Park, KY, passed away on Wednesday, August 27, 2019 at his home with his devoted family by his side. Born on February 28, 1948 he was the son of the late Harold and Jean Ries. He was a devoted father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years: Anne Ries; son: Michael (Erin) Ries; daughter: Shannon Ries; brother: Robert (Lisa) Ries and grandchildren: Madelyn Ries, Johnny Ries and Ally Ries. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested in Dick's name to the Williams Syndrome Association at Williams-Syndrome.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019
