Richard Falhaber
Cincinnati - Richard Allen Falhaber, Sr., 65 of Cincinnati passed away January 17, 2020, at his home after battling ALS for several years.
Beloved husband of Leslie (nee Seckel). Loving father of Rick Jr. (Jenny), Kyle (Emily) and Brett (Kristen). Cherished grandfather of Cadence, Jules and Beatrix. Dear son of the late Bill and Marlene (nee Lehrner). Brother of the late Ken (Meg), Lori (Matt) Viola and Cindy (Stephen) Stackhouse. Brother-in-law of Debi Seckel and Craig (Sharon) Seckel. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Rick was a 1972 graduate of Finneytown High School and a 1976 graduate of Bowling Green State University. He was in the automotive business for over 40 years where he managed Falhaber Oldsmobile before joining his brother, Ken in running Falhaber Nissan.
Rick's love of sports and coaching led him to coach all of his sons in youth basketball before becoming the head tennis coach at Finneytown High School. A lover of travel, Rick and his family took many trips both domestic and around the world. Some of his favorite places to visit were Hilton Head, St. Pete Beach and Paris. Rick continued his travels even after being diagnosed with ALS.
Most of all, Rick was a family man. He loved his wife, sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren dearly. He supported them in all of their endeavors and always put their happiness before himself.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 5-8 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45232. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, 10:30 AM at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 703 Compton Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45231.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church or to help his ALS family at the ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter for Team Falhaber, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220. You may also visit ALSohio.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020