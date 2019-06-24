|
Richard Flavius Gregory Jr.
Glendale - Dick is survived by his wife Mary McAllister Gregory, daughter Mary Reid Clapp (Eric), and grandson Gregory Robert of Nashville, TN. His brother, William A. Gregory predeceased him by one week. He was the son of R. Flavius Gregory and Mildred Stone Gregory of Chase City, VA where he spent his childhood. He was a loyal Virginian tracing his ancestry to the Jamestown settlers.
At Randolph-Macon College he was president of Eta Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Following graduation Dick served as a Special Agent in Europe in the US Army Counter Intelligence Service, then as a Master Sergeant in the US Army Intelligence Reserves, and was a life member of the National Counter Intelligence Association.
He returned to Richmond, VA and was an insurance investigator handling cases ranging from one of the world's first heart transplants to Thomas Jefferson's home. Dick became widely known across the US medical supply industry when a manager for General Medical Corp. He retired as Vice President of the Cincinnati Surgical, Company Inc.
The Gregory's moved to Glendale, OH on July 4,1981 and were soon involved in village life. Dick was an Elder of The First Presbyterian Church Glendale, an active member of the Glendale Lyceum, and involved in village projects spanning historic restoration of the church steeple and Glendale train depot to building the Lyceum Pub. He relished the camaraderie of projects small and large. His allegiance to both village and nation were annually evident as he called cadence for the Color Guard in the Glendale Memorial Day parade.
Dick was an avid woodworker who enjoyed making furniture and building anything a neighbor needed. HIs workshop was amply stocked with help and conversation for all who stopped by, and to his enjoyment, many did.
And finally, he delighted in his caregivers who so enlivened his journey.
Inurnment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, 11285 Princeton Pike, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 12:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at The First Presbyterian Church Glendale on June 25 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers Mr. Gregory may be honored by donation to The First Presbyterian Church Glendale, 155 E. Fountain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45246 or The William A. Gregory Clinical Education Fund in Lung Transplant Care, University of Virginia PO Box 23908, Charlottesville, VA 22908.
Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike in Springdale.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 24, 2019