Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard McCue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G. McCue

Obituary Condolences

Richard G. McCue Obituary
Richard G. McCue

Anderson Twp. - Richard G. McCue, age 75 of Anderson Twp., died June 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen McCue (nee Bresser), devoted father of Roth McCue, Kathy McCue, Cathy Teismann, and Carole (Matt) Cattran, loving grandfather of Josie McCue, Emily, Kelsey, Reagan, and Alex Cattran, son of the late Daniel and Iola McCue, son-in-law of Elizabeth Bresser, brother of the late James (Nancy) McCue and Jeannine (the late Herbert) Flessa. Dick was a longtime attorney in Clermont County and proudly served his country in the United State Army during the Vietnam War. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Guardian Angels Church on Wednesday, June 5 at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to . T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. ww.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now