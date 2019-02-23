Services
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery - Mason
171 S. Mason Montgomery Rd.
Mason, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Grisham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Grisham


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Richard Grisham Obituary
Richard Grisham

Mason - Richard Grisham, born April 19, 1930, passed away February 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Winifred "Freddy" Grisham, dear father of Jim (Noreen) Grisham and Ken (Kim) Grisham, and cherished grandfather of Drew Grisham. The family of Richard will be receiving friends at Rose Hill Cemetery - Mason (171 S. Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Saturday, February 23, 2019 for a graveside service beginning at 12 Noon. Donations may be made to the Mason Historical Society. Services in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now