Det. Richard "Dic" Gross
Cincinnati - Det. Richard "Dic" passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the age of 72. He is survived by the love of his life Marie Dozier for over 20 years and his brother Rodney (Amy) Gross. Dic was preceded in death by his parents Odell and Gladys Gross. Dic was a detective in the criminal investigation section with the Cincinnati Police Department for 40 years. He was one of the original founders and current curator for the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223, with an FOP service beginning at 7:45 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum, www.police-museum.org. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019