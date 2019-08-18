Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:45 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Det. Richard "Dic" Gross

Add a Memory
Det. Richard "Dic" Gross Obituary
Det. Richard "Dic" Gross

Cincinnati - Det. Richard "Dic" passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the age of 72. He is survived by the love of his life Marie Dozier for over 20 years and his brother Rodney (Amy) Gross. Dic was preceded in death by his parents Odell and Gladys Gross. Dic was a detective in the criminal investigation section with the Cincinnati Police Department for 40 years. He was one of the original founders and current curator for the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223, with an FOP service beginning at 7:45 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum, www.police-museum.org. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now