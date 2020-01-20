Resources
Cincinnati - Richard J. Becker Richard Becker passed away peacefully January 17th at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Clara Becker and his siblings, William (Esobel), Robert (Mary Jayne) and Jean Conners (Charles). Richard is survived by many nieces, nephews and a large extended family who loved him very much. He was also loved greatly by many caregivers at Frontier Community Services in Pike County and Clovernook Health Care Pavilion. Visitation will be held on Saturday 1/25 at St. Margaret of York Church, Loveland from 9:30 until 10:30 followed by Mass of Christian Burial. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020
