Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
5501 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-4884
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
5501 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Trinity Church
2420 Drex Ave. & Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH
View Map
Richard J. Schroeder Obituary
Richard J. Schroeder

Norwood - "Dick". Age 83. Beloved husband of the late Mary A. (nee Cook) Schroeder. Devoted father of Kathy Schroeder, Patty (Larry) Fanning, Margie McAdow, and Ann Schroeder. Loving grandfather of seven. Dear brother of Paul Schroeder and brother-in-law of John Cook. Dick passed away on May 8, 2019. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 5501 Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212 on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 9am-11am; immediately followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church, 2420 Drex Ave. & Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212 at 11:30am. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences to vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 12, 2019
