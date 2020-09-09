Richard James (Rick) Kayser



Dearly loved father of Ryan Richard (Trisha) Kayser and Elizabeth Anne (Adam) Whitacre.



Adored "Papa Rick" of grandchildren Landon Joseph and Nolan James Kayser & Madalyn Suzanne and Elizabeth Grace Whitacre.



Passed on from this life on Sunday, September 6th, 2020 at the age of 69 after a sudden and brief illness.



Beloved son of the late James M. Kayser & the late Nancy Tackenberg Kayser.



Cherished brother of Kathie Kayser Lacy, Tere Kayser Diehl, and Beth (Greg) Gromek.



Former spouse and dear friend of Trish Trendler Szabo.



Rick also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, friends, and cousins.



Rick was a well-liked, caring, sincere soul. He enjoyed doing anything outdoors, backpacking and camping, playing golf, reading about history, and working to update his home. Rick graduated from Archbishop McNicholas High School Class of '70, and received his Associate Degree in Marketing from the University of Cincinnati College of Applied Sciences. He started his career in Marketing & Special Events at Kings Island back in the 70's. He then worked in Marketing at Harte Hanks Direct Marketing for many years, and most recently retired after 10 years at FedEx.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 6pm on Tuesday September 15th at Hope's Way Gathering Venue, 4177 Amelia-Olive Branch Rd. Batavia, Ohio 45103. A reception will follow.



The family would very much appreciate any sharing of fond memories you have of Rick.



Memorial contributions in Rick's name may be made to Queen City Hospice 4605 Duke Dr. Mason Ohio, 45040, or a charity of your preference.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store