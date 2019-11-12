|
Richard "Dick" Kramer
Union Township - Richard "Dick" L. Kramer, 82, of Union Township, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Blue Ash. He was born July 10, 1937 in Cincinnati, son of the late Ralph and Helen Barlage Kramer. He is the widower of the late Jacqueline Witzman Kramer, who passed away in 2004. He is survived by his children, David Karmer and wife Laurie, Michael Kramer and wife Laura, Jennifer Stokes and husband Michael; grandchildren, Evan, Erin, Bryson, Brody, Gage, Hailey, Ava and Jill and his brother, Robert Tritten and wife Judy. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10:30 AM, until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Thomas More Church, 800 Ohio Pike, Withamsville. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Withamsville. Arrangements are entrusted to E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to c/o Bethesda Foundation, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Please sign his online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019