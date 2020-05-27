Richard L. Carroll
West Chester, OH - 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee Zecker) for over 60 years, devoted father of Linda (Frank) Pavlinac and Diane (Tom) Cummins, loving grandpa of Kristen (Richard) Kocon, Christopher Ball, Jacob Ball and the late Jennifer Miley and great-Papa of Addison and Jeremy Kocon. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Susanna Church, 616 Reading Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Please wear a mask and observe the social distancing at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Lewy Body Dementia Association online at LBDA.org. Please share a story, memory or a condolence at MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 27 to May 28, 2020.