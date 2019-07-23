|
|
Richard L. Parker
Cincinnati - Richard Loree, loving father of Alan (Valerie) Parker and Nancy (Katie) Parker, adored grandfather of Toby Parker, caring brother of Ken and Sherri Parker and dear friend of Sandy Griffith-Newton. Passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 67. He was a member of the Audio Team at Crossroads Church Oakley. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 11AM, at Crossroads Church Mason, 990 Reading Road, Mason, Ohio 45040, where visitation will be held from 10AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boy Scouts of America. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 23, 2019