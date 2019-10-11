Services
Colerain Township - Richard L. Trout. Beloved husband of Sandra Lee (Volmer) Trout. Dear father of Aaron (Colleen) Trout, Amanda (Gabriel Amponsah) Trout and Alex (Mandy) Trout. Loving grandfather of Emma and Lydia Trout; Arianna, Amira and Rosemary Amponsah; Logan, Savannah and Addison Trout. Devoted brother of Patricia Wessler and brother in law of Vicki (David) Riehl, Robert (Stella), Richard (Mary) and Jerry Volmer. Passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Age 83 years. Visitation will be held at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Road at Hamilton Ave (45231) on Thursday, October 17 from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org) or the (dementiasociety.org). Condolences may be sent to

neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
