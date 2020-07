Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Leeds



Cincinnati - Richard M. Leeds passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 72. He is the loving father Stacey (Tony) Rocquemore and the late Vanessa Leeds, grandfather to Tyler Rene and Zion Rocquemore, brother to Alberta Vande Ryt, Maureen Renyolds and the late Thomas Leeds. A graveside service will be held at St. James Cemetery, on July 24th beginning at 1pm.









