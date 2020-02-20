Services
Sharonville United Methodist
3751 Creek Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:30 PM
Sharonville United Methodist Church
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
Rest Haven
Richard Lewis Ross Obituary
Richard Lewis Ross

Cincinnati - Richard L. Ross, passed away on Feb.16, 2020. Richard was born July 21, 1942 in Austin, Texas to John and Misty Ross.

Richard was married to Joyce Ross (deceased) for 55 years and is survived by his family, son Scott Ross, wife Lynn, daughter Susanne Tulloss, husband Scott, daughter Heather Trautman, three grandchildren Adam and Amanda Tulloss, Aimee Wooldridge and great grandchildren Silas and Elijah.

Memorial service March 5, at 5:30pm at Sharonville United Methodist Church and Funeral at Rest Haven on March 6 at 3pm.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
