Services
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
616 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
616 Reading Rd
Mason, OH
View Map
Mason - Gardner, Richard Louis - CPA, age 72. Beloved husband of 50 years of Mary Gardner (nee Morrissey). Died February 16, 2019 after a twelve year battle with prostate cancer. A mass to celebrate his life will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019, with a visitation from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM at St. Susanna Catholic Church (616 Reading Rd., Mason, Ohio 45040) with a memorial mass to follow beginning at 10:30 AM. Donations may be made in memory of Dick to Angel's Watch (angelswatch.net) or the . Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019
