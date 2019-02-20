|
|
Richard Louis Gardner
Mason - Gardner, Richard Louis - CPA, age 72. Beloved husband of 50 years of Mary Gardner (nee Morrissey). Died February 16, 2019 after a twelve year battle with prostate cancer. A mass to celebrate his life will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019, with a visitation from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM at St. Susanna Catholic Church (616 Reading Rd., Mason, Ohio 45040) with a memorial mass to follow beginning at 10:30 AM. Donations may be made in memory of Dick to Angel's Watch (angelswatch.net) or the . Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019