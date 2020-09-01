Richard Macke
Richard G. Macke, of Maineville, OH, formerly of Springdale, OH, passed away on Sunday, August 30th, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Carole S. Macke for 51 years. Devoted and loving father of Mark (Jennifer) Macke, Eric (Nancy) Macke, Drew (Tammy) Macke, and Mary Joy Macke. Proud Grandfather of Stephanie, Sarah, Emily, Megan, Grace, Garrett and Jillian. Great-grandfather to Braelyn, Knox, Atticus and Griffin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry Macke and Lillian Macke (Speeg) and sisters, Harriet Jones and Carolyn Molloy. He is also preceded in death by his daughter in-law, Marilyn Macke. Richard was an Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean War as Aircrew operating Electronic Countermeasures to protect his B-36 Peacemaker, before being honorably discharged in 1956. He worked at Ford Motor Company in Plant Engineering for thirty-one years before retiring to travel with Carole and Mary Joy. He loved his family, spending time at Macke Valley, Farmer's Retreat, Indiana and enjoying books on American history. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Morrow, Ohio, Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to Hodapp Funeral Home: https://www.hodappfuneralhome.com/
