Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Cincinnati - MEYER MD, Richard L. ("Dick") of Cincinnati, OH. Beloved husband of Katherine "Katie" Meyer (nee Eckert). Loving father of Hilarie (Michael) Joseph, Christina (David) Imhoff and Margaret (Thomas Ian) Stewart. Cherished grandfather of Matthew Joseph, Jonathan Imhoff, Luke Imhoff, Linnea Imhoff, Thomas Nolan Stewart and Robert Grant Stewart. Dear brother of John (Jane) Meyer, DDS. Richard and Katherine recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. Richard was dedicated to his career in oncology and internal medicine. He also was an avid reader, golfer and stock market follower. Passed away on October 18, 2019 at 85 years of age. Visitation Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238 from 9 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Foundation, 375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 and Bayley, 990 Bayley Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45233. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
