Richard Nelson Reeder



Milford - Richard Nelson Reeder, age 94, passed away on June 18, 2020 at his home in Milford, Ohio. Born February 4, 1926, in Cincinnati to Clifford and Elsie (Paulus) Reeder, Dick was a graduate of Norwood High School and Xavier University. He served as a tail gunner in the Army Air Corps during WW II.



During the 1960s he worked at GE Aircraft Engines; in the 1970s he owned Rief Manufacturing Co.; he later worked at Xomox until the age of 83. A fan of golf, sports and music, he also enjoyed tinkering with electronic circuits. He was an avid runner in his later years, running 5K races into his seventies.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Patty; sons Ken (Bernice), Cody (Kathy), Tom (Wendy), Nick (Jill Davis), and Cliff; daughter Marcia (Adam) Schor; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Donald and Edward.



A private memorial gathering will be held in his honor at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store