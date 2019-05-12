Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Delhi - "Rich" loving father of Lynne (John) Hertsenberg, Kenneth (Lori Minniti) Newman and the late Mark (still living-Julie) Newman, grandfather of Brian (Amberly), Matthew (Meredith), Shane (Danielle), Logan (Kristin) and Grace, Maddie, Sam, Ashley, Austin and great-grandfather of 6, brother of Bernard (Jean) Newman, Dorothy (Robert) Ober and the late Thomas Newman and Rosemary Nagel, uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, age 91. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 15th at Our Lady of Victory Church from 9:30AM until time of mass at 11AM. Memorials may be made to or Masses in Rich's name. View online condolences at www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 12, 2019
