Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Cincinnati - Richard P. "Dick" Pahner, 83, Mar. 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Marystell Pahner (nee Costello), devoted father of Steven R. Pahner (Linda) & David W. Pahner (Cathy), loving grandfather of Brian, Michael, Casey & Emily Pahner, gr. grandfather of Greyson, Ryker & Warren, beloved son of the late Edith (nee Huffman) & Paul P. Pahner & dear brother of the late Gilbert Pahner. Mr. Pahner had a career in law enforcement with Cinti. Police Dept., was a US Army veteran of the Korean War & his memberships included Queen City Lodge #69 FOP & the Am. Legion. Visitation Wed., Mar. 13, 11 AM until time of FOP service at 12 PM followed immediately by the funeral service, all at Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Honor Flight Tri-State www.honorflighttristate.org

www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
