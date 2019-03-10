|
Richard Pahner
Cincinnati - Richard P. "Dick" Pahner, 83, Mar. 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Marystell Pahner (nee Costello), devoted father of Steven R. Pahner (Linda) & David W. Pahner (Cathy), loving grandfather of Brian, Michael, Casey & Emily Pahner, gr. grandfather of Greyson, Ryker & Warren, beloved son of the late Edith (nee Huffman) & Paul P. Pahner & dear brother of the late Gilbert Pahner. Mr. Pahner had a career in law enforcement with Cinti. Police Dept., was a US Army veteran of the Korean War & his memberships included Queen City Lodge #69 FOP & the Am. Legion. Visitation Wed., Mar. 13, 11 AM until time of FOP service at 12 PM followed immediately by the funeral service, all at Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Honor Flight Tri-State www.honorflighttristate.org
