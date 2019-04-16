Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - East Walnut Hills
2926 Woodburn Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45206
(513) 281-8311
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
6531 Beechmont Avenue
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
6531 Beechmont Avenue
View Map
Richard Paul Schindler Obituary
Richard Paul Schindler

Cincinnati - Richard Paul Schindler "Rick", beloved husband of Eileen Derrick, devoted father of Julie Carroll (Mitch), Beth Wood (Aaron), Angela Comisar (Max), and Erin Wesley (Lee). Brother of Sue Wiedeman (Tom), Sara Herp (Michael), and the late Jack Wiedeman. Proud grandfather to Grace, Chloe, Alex, Lily, Leah, Charles, and Lucy. Preceded in death by his parents, Harold, and Mary (nee Kroger), and his best friend, Art Hein. Rick is also survived by many other amazing family and friends. Ricky P, you were always the life of the party, making new friends, and bringing laughter to wherever you went. We are so proud to be your "5 Girls". Our love forever and always!! Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 9 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. All at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 6531 Beechmont Avenue, 45230. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flower, memorial donations to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 St. Mary's Street, Lake Leelanau, MI 49653 or the Leelanau Conservancy, 105 First Street, Leland, MI 49654. Online condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2019
