Richard "Rick" Pearl
Richard "Rick" Pearl

Newport - Age 72, passed away November 18, 2020, loving husband of Elaine Pearl nee Hayes and formerly married to Eve Susskind Pearl, devoted father of Erica (Douglas) Messer, Rachel (Robert) Callif and Natalie Hayes Pearl, beloved grandfather of Eleanor and Jake Messer, Sasha and Josephine Callif, dear brother of Francine (Ben) Schwartz. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Greater Cincinnati SPCA (https://www.spcacincinnati.org/) or The Scleroderma Foundation ( https://www.scleroderma.org/) would be appreciated.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
