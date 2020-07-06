1/
Richard "Dick" Poole
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Poole

Richard "Dick," Poole beloved husband of Elizabeth Poole (nee Heuermann), loving father of Steve (Laura) Poole, Jenny (David) Graham, Marjorie Beyrer, Mike (Beverly) Poole, Suzanne (Ryan) Flanigan, grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and brother of Louise, Gerrie, Donald, Barbi, Linda, Bernie, Billy and Dale. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Elias and Lena Poole, his son-in-law Kevin Beyrer and his siblings Charlie, Wendell, Marie, and Joyce

There will be a private service held in Cincinnati to honor the wishes of Dick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick's honor to Wounded Warriors Project. Please see full obituary at hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved