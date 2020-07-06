Richard "Dick" Poole
Richard "Dick," Poole beloved husband of Elizabeth Poole (nee Heuermann), loving father of Steve (Laura) Poole, Jenny (David) Graham, Marjorie Beyrer, Mike (Beverly) Poole, Suzanne (Ryan) Flanigan, grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and brother of Louise, Gerrie, Donald, Barbi, Linda, Bernie, Billy and Dale. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Elias and Lena Poole, his son-in-law Kevin Beyrer and his siblings Charlie, Wendell, Marie, and Joyce
There will be a private service held in Cincinnati to honor the wishes of Dick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick's honor to Wounded Warriors
Project. Please see full obituary at hodappfuneralhome.com