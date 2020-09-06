Richard R. Schloemer
Beloved husband for 58 years to Germaine "Geri" Schloemer, loving father of Rick (Jeanne Gerdes) Schloemer, Dave (Kathy) Schloemer and the late Mary Elizabeth Schloemer, dear grandfather of David Jr., and Jake, brother of Jack (Kate) Schloemer, Scott (Annette) Schloemer and Theresa (Doug Lloyd) Dreiling, uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Age 81. Visitation will be Thursday, September 10th at Our Lady of Lourdes Church from 9:30AM until time of funeral mass at 10:30AM. Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight Tri-state. www.vittstermeranderson.com