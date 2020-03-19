|
Richard Robert "Dick" Fisher
Richard Robert "Dick" Fisher, born April 9, 1936, peacefully joined the Communion of Saints on March 18, 2020 at his home. He was 83. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (nee Sweeney), Father, Charles Edward, Mother, Olga (nee Golubska-Gerow), Brother, Charles (Bernice), Sisters, Loretta Tenhundfeld and Julia Lee, and Brother-in-Law Donald Sweeney. He is survived by his son, Christian (Julia, nee Rajski), Brother-in-Law William (Mary) Sweeney, Sister-in-Law Vera Alice Sweeney (nee Rudd) many nieces and nephews, as well as many friends but most especially Rich Marstens, JoAnn Shaw, and Rose Freeman. Bill, Mary, Rich, JoAnn, and Rose were his "5 Angels". Dick grew up in Holy Family Parish in Price Hill and was a standout left-handed pitcher at a young age. He played for both Holy Family and Tony's Café baseball teams. In 1951 Holy Family won the City CYO baseball championship played at Crosley Field. He continued his baseball excellence pitching for Elder High School from 1952 until 1955. During his time at Elder the Panthers won 2 state titles in 1952 and 1955. After graduation he played for the elite Frisch's All Stars. Unfortunately, his further baseball career was ended by arm and shoulder injuries. This did not diminish his love of baseball as he was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan listening and watching the games each night. He also continued to attend Elder Football games and loved college basketball. He began working for G.C. Fuller Manufacturing after high school and continued there until his retirement in 2002. Dick met the love of his life, Linda Sweeney, while performing plays at Holy Family Church. They were married on September 22, 1962. Son, Christian, was born in 1968. They were together over 49 years until her death on December 31, 2011. They loved to travel and were able to enjoy many trips including Hawaii, Europe, and several cruises. Beginning in 2012, Dick became part of a great group of friends who met for lunches and dinners and shared birthdays and holidays with each other. This group celebrated joys and shared sorrows. They made such a difference in his life and made his last years ones filled with joy and happiness. Visitation will be at Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, Cincinnati on Monday, March 23 from 10:30 am. - 12:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1175 Overlook Avenue, Cincinnati on March 23 at 1 pm. Graveside Service to follow at St. Joseph (New) Cemetery. The family is very grateful to all his family, friends, and the Woodlands Condominium Community for their constant support of Dick. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Elder High School Scholarship Fund or to . www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020