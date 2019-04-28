Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Meholick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard S. Meholick

Obituary Condolences

Richard S. Meholick Obituary
Richard S. Meholick

Union Township - Loving father of Cory (Carmen) Meholick; Grandfather of Tristin Meholick, and Kaiden Meholick; Good Friend of Carol Meholick; Preceded in death by his parents, John and Estelle Meholick his brother, Johnny Meholick, His sister Barbara Meholick; Passed away, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 Age77 years; Resident of Union Township; Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home - Milford 741 Center Street Milford, OH 45150 Monday, April 29, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM; Burial to follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery; If so desired, memorials may be sent to 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now