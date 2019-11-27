|
|
Richard T. Dudley
Dudley Richard T. Beloved husband of Sally (Nee: Schrand) Dudley. Devoted son of the late Oscar and Freda (Nee: Lamb) Dudley. Loving brother of the late Carol (Joe) Florimonte, Jack and Gil (Betty) Dudley. Caring brother-in-law of Paula Biehl, Lynda (the late: Bobby) Nicholas, Patty Mollmann, Jack (Gail) and Wayne (Chris) Schrand. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Richard passed away on November 25, 2019 at the age of 67 years. Visitation will be Sun. Dec. 1st from 3:00pm until the time of funeral services at 5:00pm at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. If so desired memorials may be made to the SPCA 3949 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019