Richard T. Hoerst
Green Twp. - Richard T. Hoerst beloved husband of 67 years to Carol (nee Niefield) Hoerst. Devoted father of the late Mark Richard Hoerst. Loving grandfather of Anna Marie Grubenhoff and Jonathan Mark (Kasey) Hoerst. Great grandfather of Keegan Grubenhoff, Reed Grubenhoff, and Olivia Hoerst. Brother of Raymond Hoerst and Louise Altenau. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters: Elizabeth Flory, Lillian Smith, Herb Hoerst, Claire White, Shirley Miniard, Bernard Hoerst, Vic Hoerst, Helen Mattscheck, and Julia Budd. Brother-in-law of John and Cecelia Niefield and Charlotte and Elmer West. Richard passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 93. Visitation will be held Thursday (June 18) from 6 PM-8 PM at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday (June 19) at 10 AM at St. James White Oak. For both the visitation and mass the family asks, masks to be worn. Social distancing will be practiced as well. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Church White Oak. Special condolences may be made at www.frederickfh.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.