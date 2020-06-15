Richard T. Hoerst
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard T. Hoerst

Green Twp. - Richard T. Hoerst beloved husband of 67 years to Carol (nee Niefield) Hoerst. Devoted father of the late Mark Richard Hoerst. Loving grandfather of Anna Marie Grubenhoff and Jonathan Mark (Kasey) Hoerst. Great grandfather of Keegan Grubenhoff, Reed Grubenhoff, and Olivia Hoerst. Brother of Raymond Hoerst and Louise Altenau. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters: Elizabeth Flory, Lillian Smith, Herb Hoerst, Claire White, Shirley Miniard, Bernard Hoerst, Vic Hoerst, Helen Mattscheck, and Julia Budd. Brother-in-law of John and Cecelia Niefield and Charlotte and Elmer West. Richard passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 93. Visitation will be held Thursday (June 18) from 6 PM-8 PM at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday (June 19) at 10 AM at St. James White Oak. For both the visitation and mass the family asks, masks to be worn. Social distancing will be practiced as well. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Church White Oak. Special condolences may be made at www.frederickfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved