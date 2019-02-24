Services
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Richard Voegele
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247)
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James the Greater Church (White Oak)
3565 Hubble Rd. (45247)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Voegele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. "Rick" Voegele

Obituary Condolences

Richard W. "Rick" Voegele Obituary
Richard W. "Rick" Voegele

Colerain Township - Richard W. "Rick" Voegele, loving husband of JoAnn Voegele (nee Goldschmidt) for 49 years. Beloved father of Richard (Christine), Douglas (Sharon), Mark (Paula) and Jennifer (Benjamin) Strickler. Devoted grandfather of Lauren, Nathan, Brooke, Owen, Logan, Reagan, Nicholas, Lucas, and Myla. Dear brother of Margaret, Joseph, Raymond, Dennis, and Vincent Voegele. Rick was a proud Navy Veteran and a survivor of the tragic 1967 USS Forrestal explosion and fire. He retired from Procter and Gamble Ivorydale after 30 years. Rick was an avid golfer and played soccer into his 70's. He loved coaching all of his children in their sports, and he was loved by everyone he coached. Died Feb. 20, 2019. Age 73. Visitation Monday, Feb. 25th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, Feb. 26th at 10:00 AM at St. James the Greater Church (White Oak), 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Shrine, 5000 Colerain Ave. (45233). www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now