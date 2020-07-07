Richard Ward "Dick" Cumming
Richard Ward "Dick" Cumming, age 75, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Kobacker House. Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary (Frazier) Cumming. He is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters, Alicia (Mark) Hartsell, Lydia and Julia Cumming; grandchildren, Aidan, Abby and Mallory Hartsell; sister, Helen (George) Bell. Dick was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University and worked for Cincinnati Financial for over 20 years. He loved his family, discovering his roots and gardening. There will be Celebration of Life at a later date. Meanwhile, toast Dick and if you wish donate to the Salvation Army in Dick's name. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
