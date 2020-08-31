Richard West
Madeira - Richard B., beloved husband of the late Judith A. West, loving father of Vicki Penley-Kelly, Lisa (David) Lape, and the late Mark Pickelheimer. Gramps to Sarah Willison, Amanda (Josh) Oram. Lindsay Penley (Kelly), Lauren (Kyle) Flakne and Alex (Josh) Lape. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren. Passed away on August 29th at the age of 89. Funeral services will be held privately. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com