Rick W. Arnold
Rick W. Arnold

Aurora, IN - Beloved husband of the late Kathie Arnold; loving father of Richard (Emily) Arnold and Laberta (Stan) Holowiecki. August 31, 2020. Age 70. Retired from Mel Arnold's Garage. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Tues. Sept. 8, 2020 from 5pm until the Memorial Service at 7:30pm. Burial at River View Cemetery in Aurora, IN on Wed. Sept. 9, 2020 at 11:00 am. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com




