Ricky Junior Loveless
Dayton, KY - "Rick" Beloved father of Richard Loveless (Sarah Winterman), Mark Loveless, Traci Taylor (Brian Akers), Kerry Loveless (Jamie Rister) and Misty (David) Secrist, Cherished Paw Paw of 10, Loving brother of Gary (Tana) Loveless, Louise (Jeff) Maurer, Jay (Jamie) Loveless, John (Angie) Loveless, Louis Telford (Joann) Loveless and the late Deborah Tucker, Devoted son of the late John & Mary (nee Hale) Loveless. He also leaves behind dear friend and mother of his children Valerie Ward. Passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Age 61. Rick was an avid bowler and he leaves behind a second bowling family. His love for music and his quick wit will be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held privately at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association. Online condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.