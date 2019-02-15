Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Miami Township - Ricky E. Sears, 65, Feb. 12, 2019, Miami Township. Beloved son of the late AC & Corrine (nee Willoughby) Sears, father of Matthew Paul Sears & the late Charlie Kenneth Sears, dear brother of David A. Sears (Cleves), Dr. Al C. Sears (West Palm Beach) & Debbie Gillespie (Cleves), grandfather of Coryn. Visitation Sat., Feb. 16, 4-6 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. Following the visitation, friends are invited to join the family for a Life Celebration at 8643 Jordan Rd. Cleves, OH 45002. dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 15, 2019
